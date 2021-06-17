Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Motorcyclist Struck By Truck, Killed During Police Pursuit, AG Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Brothers Killed In Linden Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Manuel and Clarence Green
Manuel and Clarence Green Photo Credit: Arts High School

A pair of brothers from Newark died and three other individuals were injured in a crash Tuesday night in Linden.

A 2017 BMW sedan was heading north on Route 1 when it collided with a 2004 Mazda sedan making a U-turn from Interstate 278 around 11:30 p.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The Mazda then collided with a 2002 Honda SUV and continued off the roadway.

Manuel Green, 22, and Clarence Green, 15, were in the Mazda, and died.

The occupants of the BMW, one male and one female, were both transported to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Honda, a male, was also transported to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Inv. Ryan Zaccaro at (908) 474-8505 or via email at rzaccaro@lpdnj.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.