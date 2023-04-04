Newark Airport Worker Found With Handgun, TSA Says

A man who worked at Newark Liberty International Airport was arrested after he was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers with a loaded handgun in his backpack on Saturday, April 1.

The TSA did not identify the man. After spotting the gun in an X-ray machine in Terminal C, TSA officers alerted Port Authority Police who confiscated the weapon, according to the TSA.

The man's employee badge was confiscated and he is no longer employed at the airport, according to the TSA.

The man faces weapon charges as well as a civil penalty of up to $15,000, according to the TSA.

This is the fourth gun caught at Newark Airport this year, according to the TSA

