Newark Airport Terminal Briefly Evacuated, No Threat Found

Passengers were forced to flee to the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday night when an employee sounded an alarm following an encounter with two men, according to Port Authority police and published reports.

An Alaska Airlines employee sounded the alarm after approaching two men in Terminal A near Gate 30 who fled the area. Hundreds of passengers left the terminal, a chaotic scene caught on social media.

The scene as we ran out of Newark. Total Chaos. #newark pic.twitter.com/hCgHtvLHkF — Amy Macrae (@amy_macrae_) September 3, 2019

Chaos ensues at Newark Airport after terminal evacuated https://t.co/X5Z2FaxIiW — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) September 3, 2019

The men were caught and questioned. There was no danger to anyone at the airport and no impact on operations, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.