Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Airport Terminal Briefly Evacuated, No Threat Found

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Newark Liberty International Airport
Newark Liberty International Airport Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Passengers were forced to flee to the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday night when an employee sounded an alarm following an encounter with two men, according to Port Authority police and published reports.

An Alaska Airlines employee sounded the alarm after approaching two men in Terminal A near Gate 30 who fled the area. Hundreds of passengers left the terminal, a chaotic scene caught on social media.

The men were caught and questioned. There was no danger to anyone at the airport and no impact on operations, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.