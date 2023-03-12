New Video Of Animal Abuse At Rahway Dog Training Center Surfaces From Horrified Neighbors

A dog trainer being investigated for abusing animals in his care has prompted some of his Rahway neighbors to speak out, claiming his abuse has been ongoing for years.

A resident whose apartment window overlooks the backyard at Bubba Luv Dogs on Main Street says she has heard dogs crying and whimpering since she moved in in Summer 2021.

"Since we've been living here, we've been hearing him yell at these dogs like they were humans — cursing them out, it was really bad," said the neighbor, who requested anonymity for her own protection.

Every time she'd get up to look, it would get quiet, and nothing would be happening, the neighbor said. And so, she stopped looking.

That same pattern went on for months, until Saturday evening, March 11, when the woman heard chaos coming from the yard at Bubba Luv Dogs.

What she saw was horrific.

"For the first time, I saw him being like that with the dog so I got my phone to record," she said.

The video shows a man strangling and beating the dog with its leash until the animal was nearly unconscious. The man has not been officially identified..

After the video began gaining traction, a previous tenant sent the witness footage she had taken when she lived there. In that video, the man can be seen sitting on a dog for about a minute, and then yanking its collar sending the animal airborne.

He then yanks his collar again, and ties it to his ankle.

Police said on Sunday, March 12 that they were investigating the video.

The neighbor who captured the footage said she won't so easily forget the disturbing incident.

Bubba's had deactivated its Facebook page as of Sunday, March 12. The company's phone went directly to voicemail when Daily Voice called on Sunday, March 12.

"It's one thing to see it on a video and another to watch him do it," she tells Daily Voice. "It's a memory that will always stick with me. The image will always be engraved in my head. It's horrifying."

