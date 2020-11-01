Contact Us
New South Hackensack Deputy Chief Boasts Extensive Investigative, Supervisory Experience

Jerry DeMarco
An experienced and respected South Hackensack police commander has taken another step up in a distinguished career.

Joined by family, friends and colleagues, new Deputy Police Chief Robert Kaiser was sworn to the post on Thursday, the latest achievement in his 30 years on the force.

As captain, Kaiser managed the day-to-day operations of criminal investigations, internal affairs and firearms training the past nine years.

He’d already been directly supervising the Detective Bureau as a sergeant beginning in 2005.

Kaiser, who turned 51 a little over a week ago, served for two years with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force after seven as a borough patrolman.

He returned to a promotion to detective, working major crimes, drugs and vice.

“I am grateful that the governing body have given me this opportunity to serve the citizens of South Hackensack," Kaiser said, following his swearing-in.

