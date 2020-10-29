Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Milford Police Capture Shoeless, Disoriented Burglar Inside Home

Jerry DeMarco
Aaron Warner
Aaron Warner Photo Credit: NEW MILFORD PD

New Milford police captured a shoeless burglar who'd broken into a home Thursday afternoon in a remote neighborhood along the Hackensack River.

The homeowner told police he and his family returned home shortly after 4:30 p.m. to find the intruder standing in a puddle in their driveway on dead-ended Steuben Avenue wearing a Spongebob Squarepants sweatshirt and no shoes, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Aaron Warner, 19, of the Burlington County town of Browns Mills, entered the house through the front door as the resident called police, Van Saders said.

Responding officers found him on the second floor, the lieutenant said.

Warner "appeared to be disoriented and under the influence" of something, Van Saders said.

They took him into custody, charged him with burglary and sent him to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychiatric evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

River Edge police and a Bergen County sheriff's K-9 unit also responded.

