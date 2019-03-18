New Milford PD: Unwanted Borough Guest Hospitalized After Scuffle With Police

New Milford police sent a borough man to New Bridge Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation and a treatment of a cut on his forehead after they said he fought police called to remove him from a home Sunday night.

Police responded to an 8:19 p.m. call of an unwanted guest found 23-year-old Patrick Lee “belligerent and verbally combative,” Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

As they tried taking him into custody, Lee “began to clench his fists and lunged towards the officers in an attempt to physically assault them,” Van Saders said.

“A brief scuffle ensued with Lee and the officers, and Lee was ultimately taken into custody,” the lieutenant said.

The officers weren’t injured, he said.

Lee received a summons – to be heard in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack -- and a trip to the Paramus hospital.

