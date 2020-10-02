New Milford PD: Officers Capture Motorcycle Thieves

New Milford police nabbed a pair of thieves who'd just loaded a motorcycle into a van before dawn Friday and took off, authorities said.

Officer Michael Lafrano stopped the Perth Amboy pair on River Road and Faller Drive after a caller at a Columbia Street apartment complex alerted police around 3:30 a.m., Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

The van, it turned out, had a license plate stolen from a vehicle parked in the same complex, the lieutenant said.

The stolen motorcycle was in the back, he said.

Sgt. George Herrero and Officers Samuel Gerais and Daniel O’Neill assisted in arresting two of the suspects after a third hopped out and ran off, Van Saders said.

He identified the driver as Waldy Santos-Reyes, 20, and the passenger as Jean Mercado, 19.

Both were charged with theft and released pending a court hearing.

Santos-Reyes also received several motor vehicle summonses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.