New Milford PD: More Mailbox Thieves Caught With Mouse Traps, Glue, String

For the second time in less than a week, a local police officer caught thieves from the Bronx who’d come to fish mail from the dropbox outside the New Milford Post Office, authorities said.

Officer Michael Lafrano investigated after spotting a car parked in the post office parking lot on River Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Seeing the officer, the driver tried to pull away, he said.

Lafrano stopped the car as Sgt. Scott Petrie and Officer Samuel Gerais arrived.

In the vehicle police found several mouse traps with glued strings attached, Van Saders said.

Arrested were two Bronx men: Dehaven Hankerson, 27, and Rashaun Trice, 28.

They were charged with conspiracy and possession of burglary tools and released on summonses pending appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

This came after Lafrano caught another pair outside the post office four days earlier.

SEE: A trio of pre-dawn thieves was caught fishing mail from the dropbox outside the New Milford Post Office using mouse traps, glue and string, police said. They urged anyone who deposited mail there over the Labor Day weekend to verify that it was received.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/bergenfield/police-fire/new-milford-pd-nyc-trio-caught-fishing-mail-from-outside-post-office-with-mouse-traps-string/774939/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.