New Hampshire Bicyclist, 24, Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Hoboken Crash

A 24-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight Sunday.

The New Hampshire cyclist was riding around with two friends when he struck on Garden and First streets in Hoboken around 12:50 a.m. Monday morning, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The vehicle that struck him initially stopped and then left the scene, Suarez said.

The cyclist was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with unknown injuries.

"Both the driver and the vehicle that struck the victim have been identified and the investigation is ongoing," Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Hoboken Police Department are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here. All information will be kept confidential.

