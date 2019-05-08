Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Odd Coincidence: Bogus Park Ridge Active Shooter Call, Bank Robbery Unrelated, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

New Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt Sworn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt was sworn to the post on Tuesday.
Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt was sworn to the post on Tuesday. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hackensack PD

The Hackensack Police Department has a new captain.

Capt. Darrin DeWitt was sworn to the position Tuesday in the City Council chambers surrounded by loved ones and colleagues.

The department has undergone a massive restructuring -- with Capt. Peter Busciglio as the officer in charge --that has drawn praise from those in law enforcement as well as the public.

DeWitt, who is highly respected among the rank and file, is the department's Investigative Divisions commander.

DeWitt is highly respected within and outside the Hackensack Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.