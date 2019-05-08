New Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt Sworn

The Hackensack Police Department has a new captain.

Capt. Darrin DeWitt was sworn to the position Tuesday in the City Council chambers surrounded by loved ones and colleagues.

The department has undergone a massive restructuring -- with Capt. Peter Busciglio as the officer in charge --that has drawn praise from those in law enforcement as well as the public.

DeWitt, who is highly respected among the rank and file, is the department's Investigative Divisions commander.

