New Brunswick Woman Kidnapped, Beaten: Guatemalan National Captured, Jailed in Bergen

A Guatemalan national abducted his ex-girlfriend in New Brunswick, beat and tried to choke her and then stole her cellphone before dumping her in Wallington, authorities said.

A good Samaritan flagged down a passing Wallington police officer, who found the frantic woman at the 7-Eleven on Main Avenue speaking only Spanish, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

A Passaic police officer responded to translate for the 38-year-old victim, who told police that Miguel Anton Perez, 47, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into his car in New Brunswick.

Perez “punched her in the back and put his hands around her neck” before taking her cellphone, Kudlacik said.

He drove 40 miles to Wallington, where the woman escaped, he said.

Wallington police issued an alert for Perez, who was later captured in Hudson County.

He was brought to the Bergen County Jail last Friday on charges out of Wallington that include kidnapping, aggravated assault and robbery – and remained there Wednesday with detainers from ICE and New Brunswick police.

EMS tended to the victim, whose injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

