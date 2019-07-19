Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

New Bergen County Undersheriff, Officers Sworn

Jerry DeMarco
Undersheriff Orestes Alvarez brings 25 years of county corrections experience to the job. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff
Corrections officers being sworn (see list above). Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff
Sheriff's officers being sworn (see list above). Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff
Sheriff's Investigator William Pych being sworn. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

The latest addition to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton’s executive team brings 25 years of experience as a corrections officer in Hudson County.

The sheriff swore in Undersheriff Orestes Alvarez along with eight new officers in Hackensack on Thursday.

Alvarez, who the sheriff said will be responsible for operations at the Bergen County Jail, retired from the Hudson sheriff’s office in 2015 as a lieutenant.

Among his positions there, Alvarez oversaw the Disciplinary Department, the Home Confinement Program, the Work Release Program, and the County Re-Integration Program.

“Undersheriff Alvarez’s expertise will be heavily utilized in overseeing the operation of the Bergen County Jail and the outstanding corrections professionals who work there,” Cureton said.

The new officers sworn:

Corrections Officers

  • Pasquale Sciancalepore
  • Carmen Fortunato
  • Matthew Kruk

Sheriff’s Officers

  • Lidice Nunez
  • Jose Montilla
  • Angelo Lilioa
  • Gilbert Arocho

Sheriff’s Investigator

  • William Pych

