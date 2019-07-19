New Bergen County Undersheriff, Officers Sworn

The latest addition to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton’s executive team brings 25 years of experience as a corrections officer in Hudson County.

The sheriff swore in Undersheriff Orestes Alvarez along with eight new officers in Hackensack on Thursday.

Alvarez, who the sheriff said will be responsible for operations at the Bergen County Jail, retired from the Hudson sheriff’s office in 2015 as a lieutenant.

Among his positions there, Alvarez oversaw the Disciplinary Department, the Home Confinement Program, the Work Release Program, and the County Re-Integration Program.

“Undersheriff Alvarez’s expertise will be heavily utilized in overseeing the operation of the Bergen County Jail and the outstanding corrections professionals who work there,” Cureton said.

The new officers sworn:

Corrections Officers

Pasquale Sciancalepore

Carmen Fortunato

Matthew Kruk

Sheriff’s Officers

Lidice Nunez

Jose Montilla

Angelo Lilioa

Gilbert Arocho

Sheriff’s Investigator

William Pych

