Needed His TP: Suspect Resembling 'Beavis & Butthead' Character Sought In NJ Business Burglary

Police in South Jersey are seeking a robbery suspect who they say looks jus like a "Beavis & Butthead" character.

The bald-headed man was captured on surveillance tapes burglarizing a local business in Penns Grove, authorities said.

The man has a gray goatee, no mustache and a full sleeve of tattoos on one arm, while the other arm is only tattooed on the upper portion, Penns Groves police said.

"Before we are inundated with tips it should be known that Beavis and his alter ego 'Cornholio' have been ruled out as suspects," Penns Grove police said.

Anyone who knows the man picture above is urged to contact Detective Jesse Thorn at 856-299-0304.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.