Nearly 50 Charged, $1M In Drugs Seized In Newark Ironbound Pot Ring Bust

A drug ring based in Newark’s Ironbound section that offered delivery service to its customers was broken up in a number of recent arrests and raids, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s office, Newark police and other law-enforcement agencies took down the ring in an initiative dubbed “Operation Short Storm,” authorities said.

Executing search warrants in Newark, Harrison, Kearny and in Monmouth and Ocean counties, law enforcement seized 23,000 grams of marijuana as well as seven guns, cars and $300,000 in cash, Stephens said. Also seized were two kilos of cocaine and oxycodone pills. The drugs have a combined street value of more than $1 million.

Authorities say the members of the ring believed they could operate “with impunity” in a section of Newark best known for its restaurants and Iberian and Latin American culture.

“These distributors operated in a way that made them feel they were immune from detection. The methods employed were designed to avoid attracting the attention of law enforcement. The distributors used nondescript vehicles. Having a well-established customer base gave the drug dealers a false sense of comfort,’ Stephens said.

The activity was centered at an illicit gambling den at 84 Monroe St. that had been raided on multiple occasions, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

A total of 47 people have been charged and more than 30 have been arrested, authorities also said. They are:

Helder Goncalves, age 41, of Newark

Aurelia Goncalves, age 39, of Newark

David Pereira, age 45, of Keansburg

Valeria Victer, age 21, of Keansburg

Jaime McCullough, age 42, of Newark

Avamarie Pinho, age 46, of Newark

Johnathan Martins, age 28, of Newark

Aristides Stradiotti, age 33, of Newark

Pedro Moutinho-Alves, age 41, of Newark

Antonio Marques, age 38, of Harrison

Brian Teixeira, age 29, of Kearny

Abner Torres, age 41, of Newark

Jovanni Perez, age 39, of Kearny

Kelvin Portes, age 30, of Elizabeth

David Borges, age 33, of Hillside

Frank Cunha, age 55, of Harrison

Jose Carneiro, age 52, of Newark

Jose Dacosta, age 64, of Kearny

Jose Dealmeida, age 35, of Kearny

Alan Devivo, age 63, of Brandley Beach

Marinete Doyle, age 52, of Kearny

Lillian Duarte, age 26, of Newark

Luiz Esilva, age 53, of Linden

Annmarie Golya, age 50, of Kearny

Jose Hermo, age 44, of Harrison

Edna Lovelace, age 48, of Newark

James Lovelace, age 51, of Newark

Joseph Longueira, age 50, Union

John Malik, age 36, of North Bergen

Erica Marcinczyk, age 31, of Sayreville

Juan Martinez, age 43, of Belford

Gustavo Mendez, age 50, of Rahway

Brian Monteiro, age 32, of Kearny

Carlos Nicolau, age 38, of Kearny

Rafael Oliveira, age 32, of Newark

Richard Palma, age 50, of Newark

Fernando Pires, age 48, of Perth Amboy

Vanderlei Santana, age 38, of Newark

Carlos Simoes, age 37, of Newark

Danny Tavares, age 34, of Newark

Angelo Trindade, age 42, Rahway

Jose Paz, age 38, of Newark

Angel Ruiz, age 46, of Belleville

Michael Sori, age 49, of East Rutherford

Jose Fernandez, age 70, of Newark

Jennifer Stradiotti, age 35, of Newark

Samantha Montez, age 24, of Hillside

