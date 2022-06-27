Contact Us
Near-Drowning Victim Revived By State Police At Sussex County State Park

Valerie Musson
State Police were quick to save the life of a 50-year-old man who nearly drowned at a state park in Sussex County. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

State Police were quick to save the life of a 50-year-old man who nearly drowned at a state park in Sussex County.

Troopers responding to a report of an unconscious man at Swartswood State Park found the victim submerged in water around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, New Jersey State Police said in a release on Monday, June 27.

Troopers Anthony Pall, Julio Rodriguez, and Kevin Foulds immediately administered CPR, giving chest compressions and providing Oxygen with a bag valve mask.

Meanwhile, four shocks were delivered with an automated external defibrillator (AED) as troopers continued CPR.

After several rounds, the man coughed up water and regained consciousness.

He was then taken by boat to a nearby dock and rushed to a hospital for evaluation.

“With the assistance of Stillwater Township First Aid Squad and Troopers Anthony Pall, Julio Rodriguez, and Kevin Foulds, their training and experience undoubtedly prevented a tragedy,” New Jersey State Police said.

