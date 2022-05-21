Contact Us
NEAR DROWNING: Boy Unresponsive After Ocean City Lifeguards Pull 3 From Rip Current

Cecilia Levine
Ocean City Beach Patrol Photo Credit: Ocean City Beach Patrol Facebook

One of three children was hospitalized in serious condition after being rescued by lifeguards from a rip current in Ocean City Saturday, May 21, NJ Advance Media reports

The 12-year-old Mays Landing boy was "breathing on his own but unresponsive," when he and the two other children from Hammonton were saved by beach patron off 10th Street around noon, the outlet said citing local officials.

He was rushed to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital, while the other two were taken to Shore Medical Center as a precaution, NJ.com says.

Click here for more from NJ Advance.

