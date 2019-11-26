'Nasty,' 'Popa,' Other Members Of Newark's 'Famous Boyz' Drug Gang Plead Guilty

Several members of a Newark street gang affiliated with the Bloods have pleaded guilty to a variety of drugs, weapons and other offenses over the last few weeks stemming from the gang's drug dealing in the state's largest city, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey said Tuesday.

The gang, Famous Boyz, is a subset of the Brick City Brims, which is in turn affiliated with the national Bloods gang, authorities said. Their base of operations was on South 18th and 15th Avenues in Newark, which the gang referred to as "8 Block," "18th" or with a simple "8," according to authorities.

Gang members used social media to intimidate potential witnesses or anyone else who might cooperate with law enforcement, authorities said. They also boasted of their drug-dealing online.

Members pleading guilty to date include:

Shaka McKinney, 25, of Newark, who admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in pron and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Jahid Vauters,” a/k/a “k”, a/k/a “KO,” 31, of Newark, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 28 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base; possessing two firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon; and possessing two firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Under a plea deal, he will spend 10 years in prison.

Karen Armstrong, 29, of Newark, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin.

Eugene Williams, a/k/a “Popa,” a/k/a “Papa,” 53, of Newark, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Saeed Dawes, a/k/a “Nasty,” 22, of Newark, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base and heroin.

The guilty pleas this month come after McKinney, Vauters, Armstrong, Williams, Dawes and 12 other members were charged following a lengthy wiretap investigation.

In February, three of those defendants, Patricio Hernandez, Jonathan Hernandez, and Jonathan Garcia, a/k/a “Bebo,” were indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine for allegedly supplying the drug to the Famous Boyz.

The crack cocaine conspiracy count to which Williams pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, and a maximum fine of $10 million. The heroin conspiracy to which Williams pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $5 million.

The heroin and crack cocaine conspiracy counts to which Dawes and Armstrong pleaded guilty each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $1 million.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.