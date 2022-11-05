MURDER: Woman Found Dead In South Jersey Motel, Authorities Say

A woman was found dead in an apparent homicide at a South Jersey motel, authorities said.

The unidentified victim's body was found inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge in Maple Shade, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

The investigation began just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, when police were called to the motel in the 2800 block of Route 73 for a report of an unresponsive female, Coffina said.

An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood to determine the cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made. No additional information will be released this evening.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detectives Shawn McDonough and Melyssa Alonso, and MSPD Detective Anthony Blinebury.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

