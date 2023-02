Two adults and a child were dead while a third juvenile was in critical condition in a murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 19 in Linden, authorities said.

A large police presence was called to Chatham Place around 9:30 a.m., where the three victims were pronounced dead, Linden police said.

A juvenile victim was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.