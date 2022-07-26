Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

MURDER: Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey City Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Jekhi Wade and Quadre Domnie
Jekhi Wade and Quadre Domnie Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A pair of men have been charged with murder in a Jersey City shooting that left one man dead in June, authorities announced.

Quadre Domnie, 21, of Jersey City, and Jekhi Wade, 19, of North Plainfield, are responsible for killing Kyle Howard, 34, of Newark, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Domnie and Wade shot Howard around 11:15 p.m. on Forrest Street and MLK Drive on Sunday, June 12, Suarez said. Howard was rushed to the hospital in a private car and later died.

Both were arrested without incident on Monday, July 25, 2022 near Cator and Rose avenues in Jersey City. Domnie and Wade were being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending their first court appearances.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit for the investigation and arrest with the assistance of the Jersey City Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.