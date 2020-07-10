Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mailman Charged With Stealing, Cashing Checks From Hackensack, Maywood, Leonia Residents
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Murder Charged Against Rutherford Man Who Claimed Brother He Hacked Dead Had Demons Inside Him

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Uriel Adames-Gomez
Uriel Adames-Gomez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A Rutherford man claimed that he was trying to remove demons from his younger brother's body after he stabbed, slashed and hacked him dead, soaking the apartment they shared in blood, responders said.

A recorded history of domestic violence ended when Uriel Adames-Gomez, 29, dialed 911 shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday and said he'd just stabbed Gabriel Adames-Gomez, 26.

Adames-Gomez told borough police that "he had stabbed and killed his brother," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Officers responding to the call found Adames-Gomez in front of the Union Avenue building across from Union School and -- next to the Rutherford Fire Department's West End firehouse -- and took him into custody, Musella said.

They then found his slain brother, a large kitchen knife and a horrific scene in Apartment 1B, the prosecutor said.

Gabriel Adames-Gomez apparently was sitting in a recliner when his brother repeatedly stabbed him in the chest and neck with the 7-inch blade, responders told Daily Voice.

The assault continued, with the victim stabbed over and again, in what the accused killer claimed was an attempt to "remove demons" from inside his brother, they said.

Uriel Adames-Gomez was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus in police custody with cuts of his own.

He was then taken to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of murder and illegal weapons possession.

Musella's Major Crimes Unit joined Rutherford police and assumed primary responsibility for the investigation.

A stretch of Union Avenue remained closed deep into the night while members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification processed the scene for evidence.

346 Union Ave., Rutherford

GoogleMaps

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.