MURDER: Bergen County Woman Assaulted Infant Repeatedly Before He Died, Prosecutor Says

A Bergen County woman was charged with murder in the death of a 3-month-old baby, authorities said.

Sun Min "Grace" Yoo Chan, an educational counselor from River Edge, was jailed on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and child endangerment Wednesday, May 3, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Police were called to Chan's home around 7:30 a.m. on March 29, on reports of a child not breathing, Musella said. The unresponsive child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead three days later, the prosecutor said.

An investigation found Chan assaulted the infant on multiple occasions in the past and, on March 29, ultimately caused his death, Musella said.

The relationship between Chan and the baby was not immediately known.

Chan was arrested Tuesday, May 3 and remanded to the Bergen County jail, pending a court appearance, Musella said.

