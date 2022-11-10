MURDER: Arrest Made In Stabbing That Killed Teen Boy, Wounded Another In Passaic

A 19-year-old man is facing a murder charge and weapons offenses in a Passaic stabbing that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old boy wounded, authorities said.

John E. Martinez had gotten into a fight with the teens around 1:20 a.m. near Krueger Place and Poplar Street Sunday, Oct. 9, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The 16-year-old male was pronounced deceased. The 17-year-old male was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for medical treatment.

He was arrested on Grove Street near Broadway the following day, Valdes said alongside Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman.It wasn't clear if Martinez stabbed one or both of the boys. The State intends to file a motion to detain Martinez before his trial, the prosecutor said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Detective Bureau at 973-365-3900.

