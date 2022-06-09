Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Video Released Of Crash That Killed Two Philadelphia Passengers In Montclair Police Pursuit
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Multiple Victims Dead, Officer Among 2 Hurt By Maryland Shooter

by Annie DeVoe and Cecilia Levine
Smithsburg shooting
Smithsburg shooting Photo Credit: Michael Barthel

Multiple people were killed and two hospitalized including a state trooper in a shooting in Smithsburg Thursday, June 9, according to developing reports.

A neighbor in a Facebook Live video reported seeing shots fired into a car around 3 p.m. at a business located at 12912 Bikle Road.

"They just shot up that f***ing car," said Harleigh Rae from behind the camera, adding a state trooper was struck.

Authorities said only that the responding trooper was shot in the shoulder while pursuing the suspect, then exchanged fire. The nature of their injuries and the status of the shooter was not immediately clear.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said only that this was a "very active" situation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.