Multiple Victims Dead, Officer Among 2 Hurt By Maryland Shooter

Multiple people were killed and two hospitalized including a state trooper in a shooting in Smithsburg Thursday, June 9, according to developing reports.

A neighbor in a Facebook Live video reported seeing shots fired into a car around 3 p.m. at a business located at 12912 Bikle Road.

"They just shot up that f***ing car," said Harleigh Rae from behind the camera, adding a state trooper was struck.

Authorities said only that the responding trooper was shot in the shoulder while pursuing the suspect, then exchanged fire. The nature of their injuries and the status of the shooter was not immediately clear.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said only that this was a "very active" situation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

