Multiple Deaths Linked To Jersey City House Where Infant Died Hours Before Mom, Report Says

Both a newborn baby girl and her mom died after a home delivery in Jersey City over the weekend, authorities said.

Sandra Provost, 41, gave birth to a baby girl who was pronounced dead at 33 Suburbia Ct. at 6:05 Saturday morning, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Provost was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where she died that afternoon, Suarez said.

Authorities did not say whether or not Provost's condition was related to the birth of her new daughter. The baby's age was unknown, Suarez's office said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

At least three fatalities connected to the same house have been reported in the last seven months, NJ.com says.

Last June, the Suburbia Court house was cited for several code violations, and has since been visited by city inspectors numerous times since -- as recent as this month.

Michelle Macaluso of Bayonne died of drug-related causes last July at the house, which records show is owned by Mary and Vincent Kelly.

Neighbors told The Jersey Journal that their 57-year-old son, William Kelly, moved in after their deaths.

The incident remains under investigation by the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Jersey City police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the official website of the prosecutor's office. All information will be kept confidential.

