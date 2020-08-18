Multiple Arrests Made In Santander Bank ATM Thefts Across NY/NJ/CT

More than two dozen people were arrested after using prepaid debit cards to steal from ATMs in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut because of a system glitch on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police in Mercer, Middlesex, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Union counties were on the lookout for suspects in Santander Bank ATM thefts using prepaid debit cards.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement as they actively investigate this situation," a Santander Bank spokesperson said.

FBI agents and detectives from several county prosecutors' offices also were involved in Tuesday's widespread busts.

Sayreville and Woodbridge police reported that several Santander Bank ATMs had been targeted in Middlesex County.

Authorities in Boonton, Hopewell Township, Hoboken, Millburn, Newark, Springfield, Bloomfield, Montville, Randolph, Pequannock also reported attempts at stealing from bank ATMs.

One armed suspect's vehicle was stopped in Randolph (Morris County) and at least 13 people detained in Robbinsville, according to initial, unconfirmed reports and a law enforcement source in Mercer County.

The county source and a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police referred questions to the FBI. The federal agency had no immediate comment.

There was a separate unconfirmed report on Tuesday afternoon of multiple persons under arrest by the Interstate- 195 overpass at Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton Township, as well as a police chase from Mercer County into Monmouth County.

This is a developing news story.

