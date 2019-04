A minivan driver was hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash that closed two lanes of northbound Route 17 Wednesday morning in Ho-Ho-Kus.

Three vehicles had to be towed from the scene near Hollywood Avenue.

The injured female driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Ho-Ho-Kus police and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

A minivan driver was hospitalized with minor injuries in the northbound Route 17 crash in Ho-Ho-Kus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.