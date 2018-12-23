MUGSHOT: Fort Lee Woman, 70, Charged In Fatal Hit-Run

A 70-year-old Fort Lee woman was charged with the hit-and-run death of a female pedestrian Wednesday, authorities said.

June Reiner was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and is scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Jan. 4, 2019, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Surveillance video shows a westbound box truck and then an eastbound Mercedes-Benz SUV striking a 61-year-old Fort Lee woman attempting to cross Main Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Calo said.

The box truck remained on scene but Reiner fled, authorities said.

The female victim was laying int he roadway with serious injuries when police arrived but was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

