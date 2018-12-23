Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 2 More Arrests Made In Ridgefield Park Home Invasion; Residents Pistol-Whipped, Slashed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

MUGSHOT: Fort Lee Woman, 70, Charged In Fatal Hit-Run

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
June Reiner
June Reiner Photo Credit: BCPO

A 70-year-old Fort Lee woman was charged with the hit-and-run death of a female pedestrian Wednesday, authorities said.

June Reiner was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and is scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Jan. 4, 2019, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Surveillance video shows a westbound box truck and then an eastbound Mercedes-Benz SUV striking a 61-year-old Fort Lee woman attempting to cross Main Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Calo said.

The box truck remained on scene but Reiner fled, authorities said.

The female victim was laying int he roadway with serious injuries when police arrived but was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.