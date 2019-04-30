Muggers Attack Construction Worker In Englewood In Broad Daylight, Steal Cellphone, Hop Fences

A construction worker trying to chase a trio of robbers who mugged him in Englewood got a ride from a good Samaritan but lost them when they hopped over backyard fences in a local neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

One of the muggers grabbed a construction cone and smacked the worker with it, knocking him to the ground, outside Lexus of Englewood on Rockwood Place, just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The other two then pummeled him with punches, the deputy chief said.

He dropped his cellphone, which one of the assailants snatched up before all three ran east on Rockwood, Halstead said.

The victim chased the trio to Grand Avenue, where the good Samaritan offered him a ride “to attempt to close the gap and catch them,” he said.

They lost sight of the group in the area of 128 Lake Street, Halstead said, adding that the robbers apparently “went through backyards and were jumping over fences.”

A Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit joined a search for the trio, with no luck.

The robbers were believed to be 18 to 20 years old, Halstead said.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has other information that could help find the robbers, is asked to contact city detectives: (201) 568-4875 .

The Bergenfield-Bogota-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack CrimeStoppers Group also offers cash rewards up to $1,000 for any information that significantly aids in any police investigation.

Callers can leave a tip any time of day on the CrimeStoppers website at bergencrimestoppers.org or call (844) 466-6789 .

