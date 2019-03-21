Contact Us
Mount Olive PD: Good Samaritan Helps Police Catch Repeat Drug Offender With Heroin

Cecilia Levine
Mount Olive police
Mount Olive police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Mt. Olive PD

A Good Samaritan boxed in a 33-year-old repeat drug offender from Fairfield with his car as he tried to make a U-turn in the middle of a busy street, authorities said.

Officers responding to the helpful civilian's 911 call said they found William Pollock behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevy when they arrived on Emmans Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They also reported finding 45 glassine folds of heroin, hypodermic syringes, and 16 Alprazolam pills in his car.

Pollock -- who records show has a heroin-arrest history spanning several years -- was arrested and charged with heroin possession and other drug-related offenses.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing, they said.

