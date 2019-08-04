Contact Us
Motorist Drives Over Loaded Gun On Paterson Street

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police

A motorist in Paterson called police after driving over a bump that turned out to be a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities said.

The driver immediately got out on Madison Street and found the Glock 26 with nearly a dozen bullets and an extended magazine allowing it to hold 30 rounds shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Responding officers took possession of the weapon, rendered it safe and tagged it, along with the rounds and magazine, Speziale said.

A computer check determined that the weapons wasn't stolen, he noted.

A ballistics test will be conducted to determine whether the gun was used in any crimes, the director said.

Meanwhile, detectives will try to determine who owned it and where it came from, he said.

