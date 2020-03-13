Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Paterson Hit-Run Crash, Good Samaritans Grab Driver

A motorcyclist was severely injured in a collision with a sedan whose driver was chased down by witnesses after trying to flee a busy Paterson intersection Friday afternoon.

A pizza deliveryman assisted by other good Samaritans held onto the driver for police after the crash at the five-corner intersection of Market and East 27th streets around 4:15 p.m., responders said.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with undetermined injuries, they said.

A tow was called for the smashed motorcycle and the maroon Ford sedan, which sustained serious damage to the passenger-side windshield, door and front quarter-panel.

Police were investigating.

