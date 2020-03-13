Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Hudson County Pair Used Drones To Fly Steroids, Phones, More Into Fort Dix Prison
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Paterson Hit-Run Crash, Good Samaritans Grab Driver

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Passaiccountynj.gov

A motorcyclist was severely injured in a collision with a sedan whose driver was chased down by witnesses after trying to flee a busy Paterson intersection Friday afternoon.

A pizza deliveryman assisted by other good Samaritans held onto the driver for police after the crash at the five-corner intersection of Market and East 27th streets around 4:15 p.m., responders said.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with undetermined injuries, they said.

A tow was called for the smashed motorcycle and the maroon Ford sedan, which sustained serious damage to the passenger-side windshield, door and front quarter-panel.

Police were investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.