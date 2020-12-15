Motorcyclist Killed In Paterson Crash Was Engaged City Resident

A motorcyclist killed in a crash over the weekend was identified as an engaged 29-year-old machinist from Paterson.

Jonathan Medina was on his 2015 Honda Ruckus when it collided with a 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT driven by a 26-year-old fellow city resident at the intersection of East 7th Avenue and Wood Street in Paterson shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Medina was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn’t say whether the driver of the wagon received any summonses or was charged or how authorities believe the crash occurred.

Fellow motorcyclist Thomas Emmet recalled running the 2018 Dobbs Dawgs House Wiener Ride in Westchester with Medina.

“We were both excited cause we got our bikes done right before the ride,” Emmet wrote. “One hell of a day between everyone's bikes breakdowns, but our bikes were in tip top shape! Add in the awesome scenery, good people, and the first group shots we did with our builds, it's still the most fun I had on a bike.

“It was cool talking with you about all your plans for the future,” he added. “You always wanted to do it bigger and better, even making your own parts for your bike at one point! You were a cool dude and it really sucks we won’t be able to do that do-over ride. My condolences to his friends and family. Rest In Paradise, bud.”

They did say that an investigation was continuing and asked that anyone who might have seen what happened or has information that could help the investigation contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call Paterson police directly, if you prefer, at (973) 321-1111.

