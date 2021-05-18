Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJSP: Driver Hospitalized In Route 80 Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery Route 1&9 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Elizabeth Firefighters FMBA Local 9
Elizabeth Firefighters FMBA Local 9 Photo Credit: Elizabeth Firefighters FMBA Local 9

A motorcyclist died in a fiery crash in Elizabeth Tuesday night.

The motorcycle was fully involved in flames in the median at 1170 Spring St. (Route 1&9), responders told Daily Voice.

Police performed CPR on the victim, who had been ejected from his bike while riding southbound, sources said. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the roadway remained closed for investigation, responders said.

The crash occurred several feet from where a woman was struck and killed while trying to cross Monday night.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.