Motorcyclist Killed After Collision With Car On Route 20 In Paterson

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a sedan on southbound Route 20 in Paterson early Saturday evening, authorities said.

Miguel Soto, 30, of Paterson was pronounced dead a half hour after his 2008 Honda CBR made contact with a 2008 Acura MDX driven by a 70-year-old Wayne man and spun out near Park Avenue, authorities said Sunday.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen the incident contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . Or contact the Paterson Police Department Traffic Division at (973) 321-1112 .

