Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Glen Rock Crash

A male motorcyclist was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday morning in Glen Rock.

The man was struck at the corner of Beekman Place and Prospect Street at approximately 8:40 a.m., by a female driving a Toyota Corolla who apparently turned into his path.

He was transported by Glen Rock EMS to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Both damaged vehicles were removed from the scene by a flatbed tow truck. A crash-related summons was issued.

BOYD A. LOVING ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

