Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Hunterdon County Crash: UPDATE

Valerie Musson
Clinton Township Police
Clinton Township Police Photo Credit: Clinton Township Police, NJ via Facebook

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

A 36-year-old man riding a 2014 BMW S10 motorcycle lost control and crashed near the intersection of Route 22 and Round Valley Access Road in Clinton Township around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, Police Administrative Division Commander Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. told DailyVoice.com.

The victim was taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital for treatment of multiple bodily injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clinton Township Police Department. Additional details were not released.

