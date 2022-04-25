Contact Us
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital Following Sussex County Crash

Valerie Musson
A motorcyclist was flown to a nearby hospital following a serious crash in Sussex County, authorities said.
The Lakeland Emergency Squad responded to the crash off of Route 517 in Andover late afternoon on Sunday, April 24, the department said.

The motorcyclist was flown to Morristown Medical Center via Atlantic Air Ambulance, LES said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Andover Township Police, the Andover Township Volunteer Fire Department, and the borough volunteer fire department also assisted.

