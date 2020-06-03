Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorcyclist Ejected Off Route 3 Bridge Into Hackensack River In Fatal Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Secaucus Marine 1 recovered the body. Photo Credit: Joseph Schoendorf

A motorcyclist was killed late Tuesday when he was ejected off a Route 3 bridge into the Hackensack River in Secaucus, responders said.

Firefighters from Secaucus and East Rutherford recovered the body of the as-yet unidentified victim near the Clarion Empire Meadowlands Hotel south of the bridge about a half-hour after the 11 p.m. crash, they said.

They also found his helmet.

An ALS unit made the pronouncement.

Most of the highway’s westbound lanes near the Meadowlands Parkway were expected to remain closed through the night as town police investigated.

