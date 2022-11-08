Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Warren County Crash, Police Say

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a weekend crash in Warren County, authorities confirmed.

A motor vehicle collided with the motorcyclist on Route 173 near milepost 2.2 in Greenwich Township just before 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Police Chief Richard Hummer told DailyVoice.com on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital for serious injuries and later discharged, Hummer said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

Assisting agencies include the Pohatcong Township Police Department, Hunterdon County ALS, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company, and the Greenwich Township Emergency Squad.

