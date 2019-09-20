Motorcyclist, 52, Killed Hitting Deer On Route 80

A 52-year-old Pequannock man was killed when his motorcycle struck a deer on westbound Route 80 near the spaghetti bowl in Wayne.

Joseph Yurga was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he succumbed to his injuries after his 1996 Harley Davidson crashed shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the Route 23 intersection, authorities said.

No other vehicles were involved, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said in a joint release.

A former Clifton resident, Yurga was a member of the American Legion Riders of Post 174 in Wayne.

Anyone who saw something is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@pgssaiccountynj.org or the Wayne Police Department Traffic Division: (973) 694-0600 .

