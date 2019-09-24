Motorcyclist, 49, Airlifted In Sussex County Crash, State Police Say

A 49-year-old motorcyclist was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries in a Hampton Township crash, authorities said.

The Highland Lakes man was headed northbound on Hamptonhouse Road on his Harley Davidson when he was struck by a Honda sedan -- headed in the same direction -- just after 12 p.m. Monday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The motorcycle veered off the road to the right and overturned, ejecting the driver, Goez said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with unknown injuries while the Honda driver was not injured, the trooper said.

It was unclear if the Honda was traveling behind the Harley or if it was in the other lane, Goez said.

No one was charged as of Tuesday morning, according to Goez.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.