Motorcyclist, 29, Airlifted After Crashing Into Route 80 Guardrail: State Police

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted after crashing into a guardrail on Route 80, state police said.

The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Route 80 before veering off the road, overturning, and hitting a guardrail near milepost 5.6 in Knowlton around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The victim — a man from New York, NY — was flown to Pocono Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Slota said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.