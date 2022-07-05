Motorcyclist, 20, Seriously Hurt In Sussex County Crash: State Police (UPDATE)

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a Sussex County crash, state police confirmed.

The crash occurred on Route 661 northbound near milepost 1.6 in Lafayette just before 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The victim was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound when he ran off the road and hit a utility pole, suffering serious injuries, Curry said.

Initial reports stated that the victim was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

