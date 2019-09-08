Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ridgefield PD: Racing Trio Nabbed After Palisades Park Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Mother Of Two Toddlers Found Dead Arrested In Bloomfield: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The deaths of Olivia and Micha Gee in the Bronx two years ago have been ruled homicides.
The deaths of Olivia and Micha Gee in the Bronx two years ago have been ruled homicides. Photo Credit: Screen grab

A  woman whose toddlers died from injuries sustained in the Bronx two years ago was arrested in Bloomfield, News 4 New York reported.

On July 9, 2017, Jade Spencer, now 33, and her boyfriend put the children to bed at the Bronx home, according to police. She checked on them a few hours later and called 911 when she noticed they had lost consciousness.

Olivia Gee, 2, and her three-year-old brother Micha were later pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the toddlers suffered organ failure and internal bleeding from blunt-force trauma injuries.

Spencer, who now lives in Bloomfield, was charged with two counts of manslaughter. Hey boyfriend, whose was not identified, was questioned by police and released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.