Morristown Pedestrian, 80, Struck, Killed By SUV Driven By County Prosecutor's Lieutenant

Jerry DeMarco
The victim was crossing Ann Street (right) when she was struck by the SUV, which was turning left off Schuyler Place. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities were investigating the death of an 80-year-old pedestrian who was struck in Morristown by an SUV driven by a member of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Galina Kustanovich of Morristown was struck shortly after 2 p.m. Friday by a Ford Explorer as the driver, Lt. Christie Allegretta, turned left off of Schuyler Place onto Ann Street.

Kustanovich “suffered serious injuries and was transported to Morristown Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 9:30 p.m.,” said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

Allegretta “suffered no injuries and there were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time,” said Valdes, whose office was investigating the crash because it involved a Morris County law enforcement officer.

“More information will be released once it becomes available,” the prosecutor said Saturday afternoon.

She asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help the investigation contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org .

