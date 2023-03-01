Morristown Man Convicted In Hotel Beating Death Of GF's 3-Year-Old Son: Prosecutor

A Morris County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a 29-year-old man who beat his girlfriend's 3-year-old son dead at a hotel in 2021, authorities announced.

Edwin Urbina was convicted of first-degree murder with an aggravating factor, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, hindering apprehension, and tampering with evidence, following a seven-day trial, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Sentencing has been scheduled before Superior Court Judge Stephen J. Taylor, on March 16. Urbina will remain held until then.

The boy arrived at Morristown Medical Center around 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2021, after Urbina beat him dead at the OYO Hotel on Route 10 in East Hanover, in front of a 5-year-old sibling, the prosecutor said.

The boy's mother, Krystal Straw, 29, was not present during the assault, but arrived at the hotel shortly thereafter. Following the boy's death, both Urbina and Straw "engaged in conduct to hinder the State’s investigation including removing Urbina and his personal belongings from the OYO Hotel, deleting cell phone content, and informing the victim’s five-year-old sibling not to speak about the incident," Carroll said.

The investigation also found that Urbina had physically abused the victim on prior occasions. Urbina was arrested on Aug. 17, 2021.

In Jan. 12, 2023, Straw appeared before Judge Taylor and entered an open plea of guilty to two counts of second-degree Endangering Welfare of a Child, three counts of third-degree Hindering Apprehension, third-degree Tampering with a Witness, and fourth-degree Tampering with Physical Evidence. Straw will remain in custody until her sentencing hearing, which is also scheduled before Judge Taylor on March 16.

