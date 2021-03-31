Morristown Man Charged With Murder In Train Station Stairwell Homicide, Authorities Say

A Morristown man was charged with murder in connection with this week's homicide at a local train station, authorities said Wednesday.

Video surveillance showed Lamar A. Harris, 33, with the victim -- identified only as M.P. -- at the train station in the moments leading up to the Morris Street station homicide around 12:30 a.m. March 29, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.

The victim had head injuries and a brick next to his him when his body was discovered on a stairwell in the NJ Transit station, Carroll said alongside local police.

An autopsy was performed by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the manner of death was certified as homicide, authorities said.

Harris was arrested March 31 and charged with first degree Murder, first degree Robbery, third degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purposes, and fourth degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

He has been remanded to the Morris County Jail pending a court appearance.

Members of the Morristown Police Department, the New Jersey Transit Police, the Morris County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit contributed to the investigation.

“This is an example of police agencies selflessly pulling together to respond to a murder scene, develop evidence, identify a suspect and then safely effectuate an arrest," Carroll said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

