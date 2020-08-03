Morristown Man, 18, Who Left Dog In Sweltering Car Charged With Animal Cruelty

An 18-year-old man from Morristown was charged with animal cruelty after leaving a dog in a sweltering car for more than half an hour while he shopped in Hanover, authorities said.

Hanover police responded on a tip to Lowe’s where they found the dog inside a vehicle belonging to Jared Feldman, 18, on Monday, July 27, police said in a release.

Temperatures hovered near 97 degrees as the dog -- who was left without water -- was locked inside with the windows “only slightly rolled down,” police said.

The dog was “panting heavily” from the heat but given water and determined to be unharmed, authorities said.

Feldman left the store about 30 minutes, and is scheduled to appear in court.

