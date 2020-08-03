Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Janitor Charged In Waldwick Rape
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Morristown Man, 18, Who Left Dog In Sweltering Car Charged With Animal Cruelty

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Parking lot of Lowe's in Hanover
Parking lot of Lowe's in Hanover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An 18-year-old man from Morristown was charged with animal cruelty after leaving a dog in a sweltering car for more than half an hour while he shopped in Hanover, authorities said.

Hanover police responded on a tip to Lowe’s where they found the dog inside a vehicle belonging to Jared Feldman, 18, on Monday, July 27, police said in a release.

Temperatures hovered near 97 degrees as the dog -- who was left without water -- was locked inside with the windows “only slightly rolled down,” police said.

The dog was “panting heavily” from the heat but given water and determined to be unharmed, authorities said.

Feldman left the store about 30 minutes, and is scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.